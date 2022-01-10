Brokerages Set Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) PT at $15.25

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 15.90.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.