Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Baozun alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 27.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Baozun during the second quarter worth about $300,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Baozun by 31.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Baozun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. Baozun has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 467.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.