Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

DCP opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 3.41.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 318.37%.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

