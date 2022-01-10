Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

