iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.