JustInvest LLC Sells 357 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

JustInvest LLC cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $316.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.21 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

