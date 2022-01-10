BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 871 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,625,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.95.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $171.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.59. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.72 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total transaction of $524,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $1,256,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,352 shares of company stock valued at $21,050,280 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.