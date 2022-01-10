Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Juniper Networks worth $35,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Juniper Networks by 93.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 62,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

