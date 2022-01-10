State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,659 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $24,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $397.10 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.