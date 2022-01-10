Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 2.43% of 89bio worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in 89bio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 229,555 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.00. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $318,220. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

