Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Reduced by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after buying an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 96.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8,193.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 333,980 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $57,961,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.23.

Equifax stock opened at $267.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

