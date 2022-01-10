Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 119,543 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,543 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

