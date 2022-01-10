Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,798 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 166,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

NYSE A opened at $145.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.