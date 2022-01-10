Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,674 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $61.22 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.15.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $276,605,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

