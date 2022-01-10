Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Update

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46. Novo Integrated Sciences has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $14.98.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 47.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

