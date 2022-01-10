Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,500 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 588,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 952,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 364,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

