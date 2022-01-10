Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,500 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 588,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 952,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
