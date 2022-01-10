Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $12,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $185.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.37. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.80 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $282,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,433 shares of company stock worth $72,686,504. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.