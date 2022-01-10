State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,527 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $20,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX stock opened at $316.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.25.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.91.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

