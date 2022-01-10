Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 905 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of NVR worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in NVR by 3.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in NVR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NVR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in NVR by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,359.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,438.88 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,885.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5,494.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,190.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $65.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

