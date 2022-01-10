Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

QIPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

