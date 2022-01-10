Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.