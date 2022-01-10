Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 23,252 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Ovintiv worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

Shares of OVV opened at $37.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

