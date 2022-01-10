Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX opened at $54.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $58.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.