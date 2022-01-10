Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after buying an additional 1,399,973 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at about $138,840,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Credicorp by 61.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after buying an additional 975,723 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 103.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 763,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,421,000 after buying an additional 387,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at about $40,224,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $134.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

