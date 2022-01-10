Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 447 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,093,369 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MetLife by 161.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,015,000 after buying an additional 1,517,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $67.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.