Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,286,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 218,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,510,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

