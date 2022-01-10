Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 883 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. reduced their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,105 shares of company stock worth $4,039,878 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

