Synovus Financial Corp Has $557,000 Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 598,367 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after purchasing an additional 415,024 shares during the period.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.80 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,463,994 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDCE. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

