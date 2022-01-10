Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,526,000 after purchasing an additional 158,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,791,000 after purchasing an additional 208,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,380,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,877,000 after purchasing an additional 276,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

PHM opened at $52.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.