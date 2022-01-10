Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $125.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.67.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.39.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

