TD Asset Management Inc. Has $29.25 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

ATVI stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

