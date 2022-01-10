TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,322 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $38,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

NYSE MO opened at $49.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

