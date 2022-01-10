TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,632 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Corning worth $33,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

