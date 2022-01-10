UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 4,176.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 651,351 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $35,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,139,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in UiPath by 2,705.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,141 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 527,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295 in the last three months.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

