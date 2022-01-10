TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,964 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 128,179 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of HP worth $35,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in HP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 140,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 114,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $38.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.