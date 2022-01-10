JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.0% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.8% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,508,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 508,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after acquiring an additional 81,878 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,043,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 6.0% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

