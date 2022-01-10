JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 34.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2,250.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 380.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.67.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN opened at $336.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.40 and its 200-day moving average is $313.90. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

