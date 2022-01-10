Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Clorox worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 35.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 206.0% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $179.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.