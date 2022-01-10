Boston Partners Sells 239 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 142.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $150.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.36 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.96.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $10,543,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

