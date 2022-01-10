Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,700 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after buying an additional 192,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.81%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

