State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $19,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after buying an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,218. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $441.87 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.