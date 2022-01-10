Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 70 Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEB stock opened at $3,949.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $3,099.02 and a 1 year high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $81.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is 1.48%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

