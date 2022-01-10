Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 6,743 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 116.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

NYSE NUS opened at $53.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

