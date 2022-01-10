Summit Global Investments Invests $257,000 in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of Unifi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unifi by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unifi by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 72.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 116,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unifi by 76.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $145,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420 in the last 90 days. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:UFI opened at $22.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

