Summit Global Investments Buys New Shares in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,006 shares of company stock worth $4,251,394. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

