Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 16,913 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Nikola by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nikola by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Nikola by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $17,473,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,943,913 shares of company stock worth $101,290,335 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

