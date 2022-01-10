Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 44,500 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of Liberty TripAdvisor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 31.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $2.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

