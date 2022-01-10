JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 623 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 138.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,156 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $41.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

