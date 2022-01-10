JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 296.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRE opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRE. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

