The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €32.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €32.00 ($36.36) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.91 ($39.67).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €40.61 ($46.15) on Monday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €28.24 ($32.09) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.05.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.